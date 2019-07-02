Grace Jones is a music legend whose fame spans generations and who also is known to fans for her over the top fashion diva persona (which she hilariously spoofed in 1992’s Boomerang) but also as a 1980s James Bond villainess as well. But now it appears the singer and actress may have had a diva moment on the set of the new Bond flick.

According to The Mirror, the 70-year-old “Pull Up to the Bumper” singer was excited to appear in the latest installment of the spy movie franchise. But when she found out she would only be making a minor cameo she reportedly became visibly insulted and quit on the spot.

READ MORE: Grace Jones slams ‘middle of the road’ artists Rihanna, Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Kanye West in new memoir

“Grace’s 007 homecoming was meant to be a real crowd-pleasing moment. Bosses were really excited about landing her,” reported The Sun.

Jones played opposite Roger Moore and co-star Christopher Walken as May Day in 1985’s A View to a Kill. It was unclear if she was supposed to reprise the role or play a different character. The one she portrayed in the original film was apparently killed at the end.

Further substantiating the excitement to have her working with the franchise again is the fact that producers allocated a significant amount of resources towards securing her with a luxury residence to stay in near Pinewood Studios in Buckinghamshire.

“Of course, she comes with a reputation, so they organized premium accommodation and rolled out the red carpet on set to make her feel welcome,” a source told the publication.

“But it turns out Grace was expecting to play a bigger role in the movie and took her brief cameo as a slight,” they continued, noting, “She was out of there quicker than it takes to rustle up a martini.”

READ MORE: Idris Elba doesn’t want the the burden of a failed Bond movie on his shoulders

This is just the latest of several setbacks the production has experienced from the the onset. In May, leading man Daniel Craig, who insists on doing all of his own stunts, slipped while filming a scene and had to be flown to the United States for X-rays.

“He was in quite a lot of pain and was complaining about his ankle,” a member of production said at the time. “As you’d expect he was also pretty angry that it had happened. He threw his suit jacket on the ground in sheer frustration.”

As a result production was totally halted. While Craig’s ankle has now healed and is no longer causing an issue, the absence of Jones may end up being a costly loss for producers hoping to use her intergenerational star power to reengage audiences.