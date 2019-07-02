Danielle Brooks who plays the role of fan favorite Tasha “Taystee” Jefferson on Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black has announced that she’s expecting her first child.

According to PEOPLE, Tuesday, the actress who has also made a name for herself as a fashion designer and body positivity activist, shared the news with her 2.4 million followers on Instagram.

“So elated to finally share this news with you all. I’m happily pregnant!” read he caption accompanying an adorable picture of her holding up a positive Clearblue digital pregnancy test.

READ MORE: ‘Orange is the New Black’: Danielle Brooks, star of hot Netflix series, is one sizzling black actress to watch

Given that this week’s announcement came with the hashtags “#ClearblueConfirmed” and “#clearbluepartner,” that means the business savvy mom-to-be is participating in the company’s marketing campaign.

Brooks is notoriously private, but every once in a while she will share photos of her beloved on her social media account, the most recent being a black-and-white Valentines Day photo from February.

In the caption for that playful snapshot she writes, “True love is when your partner agrees to wear a hairnet to ride go-carts. #valentinesday Love you D.”

Orange Is the New Black‘s upcoming seventh season, which is set to drop on Netflix on July 26 will also be its last, prompting the 29 year old to reflect on this milestone year and what comes next.

“When one chapter ends, another begins,” she wrote on her Instagram story, which is perceived to be a mention of the career making series finally coming to an end. A subsequent photo shared on her IG Story shows Brooks with her shirt pulled off to show off her baby bump. She also shared she is already 20 weeks along in her pregnancy journey.

READ MORE: ‘Orange is the New Black’ star Danielle Brooks shines on Emmys red carpet