They left all the clues. How did we not know?

Pose’s Janet Mock and Angel Bismark Curiel are reportedly an item and are even suspected of being a couple for the past year, according to Bustle.

Mock has produced, directed and written for the hit drama created by Ryan Murphy. Curiel plays Lil Papa from the House of Evangelista in Pose.

Janet Mock files for divorce from husband of three years

Apparently, the relationship was discovered by fans last month after Mock posted a photo to Instagram of her wearing a sexy swimsuit poolside at the Standard Spa in Miami. “My man took this,” Mock captioned the photo. And then we went looking for the name of the photographer, which she left out. She did, however, tag Curiel in the photo.

A day later, Curiel posted a photo of himself in the pool at the same Standard Spa.

View this post on Instagram Chilling in that Miami heat. A post shared by Angel Bismark Curiel (@angelbcuriel) on May 26, 2019 at 11:05am PDT

And we know this isn’t a coincidence.

Although fans found Mock’s photo in June, it was actually posted in May. Now we are connecting the dots to unveil the beautiful picture of this adorable and talented couple, and digging through other social media clues that suggest this coupling is actually old news.

Apollo Theater: Ta-Nehisi Coates named inaugural Artist-in-Residence and to launch book tour

Mock and Curiel attended the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Oscars party together, as well as Murphy’s The Prom benefit performance. Curiel also shared to IG a “date night” photo with Mock at the 2019 GLAAD Media Awards. Several days later, he posted another photo that someone captured of he and Mock on an escalator during a Met Gala party. “Afterpartying with my queen. #metgala,” he captioned this one.

View this post on Instagram Afterpartying with my queen. #metgala A post shared by Angel Bismark Curiel (@angelbcuriel) on May 8, 2019 at 8:04am PDT

Plus, the pair took photos on vacation in the DR last July.

Yet all this time, many of us were clueless.

Not any more. We’re all caught up and hip to the love now.

And now we’ll be looking for more photos.