D.L. Hughley told Sherri Shepherd that he knew right away that he didn’t like her now ex-husband, screenwriter Lamar Sally.

“The first time I saw him, I swear to God, I said that’s a sorry-ass dude,” Hughley said during a recent episode of The DL Hughley Show when he sat down with the actress and talk show host.

Shepherd responded that several other friends also confided in her that they didn’t care for him, but that she married him anyway.

“Everybody said that,” Shepherd said. “Steve Harvey said it. Barbara Walters said it. Whoopi (Goldberg) wouldn’t come to my wedding. Everybody tried to tell me. The only person who showed up was Kym Whitley because she got a free iPad and she was my bridesmaid. We gave away free iPads.”

The pair divorced in 2014, after a contentious battle over custody of their child, who was born in August 2014.

In 2015, a judge ordered Shepherd to pay Sally child support. The very next year Sally sought to have his child support payments increased, but a judge denied this request.

Hughley’s co-host, Jasmine Sanders, asked Shepherd why she went ahead with the wedding after her friends warned her against it. Shepherd said it was because of loneliness.

“I was in New York doing The View and I was lonely. That’s what it was,” Shepherd said. “You can’t do stuff out of fear and being lonely. All of the women of The View were amazing, but they had lives. Whoopi would go home and eat her brownies, she was gone for the night. Then, Elisabeth Hasselbeck had her family and Joy [Behar] had hers, so I was out there by myself.”

“At the time, I was in my 40s and scared. I was like, ‘I’m getting older, who’s going to want to be in a relationship?’ Shepherd added. “It was a lot of stuff done out of fear. I was also raised in the church to believe you can’t have sex before you get married, so I was horny. The whole celibacy thing, this idea that it’s better to get married than to burn. So I got married too, because I was horny and, look, we never had sex.”