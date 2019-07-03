A Washington Post-ABC News poll released on Wednesday reveals that presidential candidates, Sen. Kamala Harris and Sen. Elizabeth Warren are tied for third place among Democrats.

The poll, which was conducted days after last week’s first 2020 Democratic debates from June 28 to July 1, surveyed 460 Democrats. It showed that former Vice President Joe Biden holds the number one spot with 25 percent. Sen. Bernie Sanders follows with 18 percent. Harris and Warren are tied with 9 percent, Politico reports.

This poll was conducted differently than other surveys that have been released since the debate last week. Another methodology was used to conduct the survey by asking respondents in each state open-ended questions about who they would vote for in the Democratic primary or caucus. A list was not provided, unlike other polls, which influenced most answers to be listed as “undecided,” the website reports.

When a list was provided for respondents, the percentage increased for each candidate. Biden’s score increased to 29 and Sanders increased to 23. Harris and Warren still tied at 11 percent, with Julián Castro following behind at four percent.

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke along with other candidates were listed on the ballot as well. Both Klobuchar and O’Rourke received a two percent score.

With other polls, CNN/SRSS, Quinnipiac University survey and USA Today and Suffolk University, Harris bumped up to second place after her performance during the debate last week when she criticized Biden’s background on federally mandated busing and working with segregationist senators.

Biden and Harris are both considered “top-tiered” candidates based on polls conducted by outlets. Although ABC News and The Washington Post qualify for approved Democratic National Committee poll sponsors for the primary debates in the future, Biden, Sanders, Harris, Warren and Mayor Pete Buttigieg look like they will be holding the spots for the top five candidates for the third democratic debate.