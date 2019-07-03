Senator and Presidential Candidate, Kamala Harris has scored another endorsement from a Congressional Black Caucus member.

Connecticut Democrat Jahana Hayes announced that her support will go to Harris, reported ABC News. Hayes said she was swayed by Harris’ story recounting how she was bused as a school-aged girl in Berkeley, California. Harris had divulged the information during the Democratic presidential debate.

“In that moment, I knew exactly what she was talking about — she was talking about access to opportunity that would otherwise change the trajectory of her life,” Hayes said, reported ABC News. “That resonated with me. That was me.”

Harris and former Vice President, Joe Biden, are competing to win the endorsements of each of the CBC members.

Hayes’ endorsement is important because she was elected to Congress during the 2018 midterms, joining quite a few other newly elected Congresswoman of color. She is the seventh CBC member to endorse Harris. Biden has secured support from five members.

On the heels of the Democratic debate last week, Kamala appears to have gained some traction. She is widely believed to have set herself apart from the flood of candidates and many believe she won the debate. Since Thursday, she has raised $2 million for her campaign, according to The New York Times.

During the debate, Harris challenged Biden’s record on race relations. And she scored points for appearing to be a level head by reminding the nominees to remain cordial and allow each other the courtesies of responding to debate questions.

Harris was already a top fundraiser among the Democratic primary’s presidential challengers. She collected $12 million in donations from January to March 31, which then put her in second place behind Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, who brought in $18 million in that same time period, according to The New York Times.

More recently, Biden and South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg have become the leading fundraisers.

A new Iowa poll shows Harris, Biden and Elizabeth Warren in a dead heat.