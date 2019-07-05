Kobe Bryant and wife Vanessa shared a photo of their new born daughter on Instagram.

Their new bundle of joy, Capri Kobe Bryant, was born on June 20th and is the couples fourth daughter, according to Page Six.

“Our little princess Capri Kobe Bryant ‘KoKo’ 6/20/19 ,” the former Laker’s star captioned the picture.

View this post on Instagram Our little princess Capri Kobe Bryant “KoKo” 6/20/19 ❤️ A post shared by Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) on Jul 4, 2019 at 11:07am PDT

Vanessa followed up by posting a photo of herself with baby Capri saying, “Skin to Skin.❤️to ❤️ #MyBabyGirl#Capri ❤️

View this post on Instagram Skin to Skin.❤️to ❤️ #MyBabyGirl #Capri ❤️ A post shared by Vanessa Bryant (@vanessabryant) on Jul 5, 2019 at 12:46pm PDT



Capri, or as her family calls her, ‘KoKo’, is photographed in a pink swaddle, with a pink floral headband, accenting her head full of hair.

Just weeks prior to her birth, her parents revealed her name by posting a blanket with her name on it.

KoKo’s announcement to the world came on Instagram back in January, when happy parents-to- be and siblings posed for a photo that 40-year-old Bryant captioned,

“NEW YEAR, NEW BABY! BABY MAMBA ON THE WAY 2019,” he wrote then. “Vanessa and I are beyond excited to announce that we are expecting another #mambacita to go along with Natalia, Gianna, and Bianka.”

Vanessa, 37, also mentioned that “Bianka will have a new baby sibling to play with and Natalia and Gianna are super excited to welcome another little baby sister to love.”

But even though they now have four daughters, including KoKo’s older sisters, Bianka Bella, 2½, Gianna Maria-Onore, 13, and Natalia Diamante, 16, Vanessa says she would still be willing to try for a boy.

Kobe told Extra , back in March, “I think she wants a boy more than I do”.

“I love having girls — I’m super, super excited about that. She is as well. She wanted a boy so he can be mama’s boy forever — that sort of thing. We’ll see if I can deliver, I don’t know.”

“She’s like, ‘You go see if you can hit a clutch shot, you gave me all girls, let’s see if you can bring a boy!’ Nope, not yet, we’ll see, we’ll see,” Kobe added, joking they are going to have their own basketball team.