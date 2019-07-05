Kobe Bryant and wife Vanessa shared a photo of their new born daughter on Instagram.
Their new bundle of joy, Capri Kobe Bryant, was born on June 20th and is the couples fourth daughter, according to Page Six.
“Our little princess Capri Kobe Bryant ‘KoKo’ 6/20/19 ,” the former Laker’s star captioned the picture.
Vanessa followed up by posting a photo of herself with baby Capri saying, “Skin to Skin.❤️to ❤️ #MyBabyGirl#Capri ❤️
Capri, or as her family calls her, ‘KoKo’, is photographed in a pink swaddle, with a pink floral headband, accenting her head full of hair.
Just weeks prior to her birth, her parents revealed her name by posting a blanket with her name on it.
KoKo’s announcement to the world came on Instagram back in January, when happy parents-to- be and siblings posed for a photo that 40-year-old Bryant captioned,
“NEW YEAR, NEW BABY! BABY MAMBA ON THE WAY 2019,” he wrote then. “Vanessa and I are beyond excited to announce that we are expecting another #mambacita to go along with Natalia, Gianna, and Bianka.”
