There’s a new addition in the Bryant household.

Kobe Bryant and wife Vanessa Laine Bryant took to social media Friday afternoon to announce that they welcomed their fourth child, a baby girl. As noted by E! News, newborn’s name pays tribute to her famous father.

“Our baby girl is here!!!!” Vanessa, 37, wrote on Instagram on Friday. She captioned her post with a photo of her daughter’s name embossed on a piece of cloth that looks like a baby blanket, Page Six reports.

“Capri Kobe Bryant,” she said. “So thankful for our newest baby blessing. 6/20/19.”

The mom of four also added that her baby girl will be nicknamed Koko.

READ MORE: Lena Waithe calls out Black actors for not boosting Black productions

Additionally, the retired Los Angeles Lakers star took to social media to also share in the excitement about his little bundle of joy.

“We are beyond excited that our baby girl “Koko” has arrived, Bryant captioned the same pic as his wife.

The couple, who have been married since 2001, announced they were expecting another daughter in January via Instagram. They’re already parents to Natalia (16), Gianna (13) and Bianka (2).

Even with four kids, the NBA legend previously hinted that he and his wife may want to try for baby #5, hopefully a boy, telling Extra in March, “I think [Vanessa] wants a boy more than I do. I love having girls — I’m super, super excited about that. She is as well. She wanted a boy so he can be mama’s boy forever — that sort of thing. We’ll see if I can deliver, I don’t know.”

READ MORE: Teairra Mari hit with multiple charges for driving drunk in a car with only 3 wheels

But an insider previously told HollywoodLife.com, “What father would not want to have a son? That same adage goes for Kobe but it is no way a disappointment and shouldn’t be taken negatively at all if it never happens,” a source close to Kobe tells HollywoodLife.com.

“They will try again, they aren’t done with their family and look to grow it regardless of the fifth child is a son or daughter,” the source added.

Until then, Kobe remains the only man in the Bryant household.