HBO finally unveiled its highly-anticipated new comedy series from Robin Thede and Issa Rae at the Essence Festival over the weekend and we’re guessing the lucky ladies who got to see the first episode of A Black Lady Sketch Show are still laughing.

The half-hour comedy series from HBO A Black Lady Sketch Show is a narrative series set in a limitless magical reality full of dynamic, hilarious characters and celebrity guests. Executive Produced by Issa Rae (Insecure) and Robin Thede, the new show presents sketches performed by a core cast of black women, including Thede, Ashley Nicole Black, Gabrielle Dennis and Quinta Brunson.

The series will also welcome a long list of guest stars including Kelly Rowland, Tia Mowry, Aja Naomi King, Angela Bassett, Patti LaBelle, Amber Riley, Yvonne Orji, Loretta Devine, Gina Torres, David Alan Grier, Jermaine Fowler, Lil Rel Howery, Deon Cole, Khandi Alexander, Marsai Martin, Laverne Cox, Yvette Nicole Brown, Larry Wilmore and Lena Waithe.

A Black Lady Sketch Show will be co-executive produced by Lauren Ashley Smith, former head writer on Thede’s BET series, The Rundown with Robin Thede.

The “A Black Lady Sketch Show” series premiere airs exclusively on HBO on Friday, August 2 at 11:00PM with new episodes air subsequently every Friday.

Check out the trailer: