Starbucks is in embroiled in yet another discrimination claim, but this time it’s six Arizona police officers who are crying foul after they were asked to leave because a customer complained of not feeling safe in their presence.

Now the coffee company, which has battled a barrage of discrimination claims, has apologized saying that it was an “unacceptable” suggestion by a barista to ask the cops to either move out of the line of sight of the griping customer or leave, USA Today reports.

“This treatment of public safety workers could not be more disheartening,” the Tempe Officers Association said. “While the barista was polite, making such a request at all was offensive. Unfortunately, such treatment has become all too common in 2019.”

Rossann Williams, a vice president at the coffee chain, apologized for the treatment of the officers and released this statement.

“When those officers entered the store and a customer raised a concern over their presence, they should have been welcomed and treated with dignity and the utmost respect by our partners (employees),” Williams said in a statement. “Instead, they were made to feel unwelcome and disrespected, which is completely unacceptable.”

The situation sparked the hashtag #DumpStarbucks with people showing both support for the Starbucks barista for asking the cops to leave and support for the police.