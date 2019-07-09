On today’s episode of DC360, Grio special correspondent Tiffany Cross discusses Presidential hopeful Kamala Harris wants to close the racial wealth gap in America. Harris unveiled a 100-billion dollar plan at the Essence Music Festival in New Orleans to help more Black people buy a home; A court has ruled the D.C. police must begin tracking the race of every person stopped by officers within the next 28-days; Congresswomen Ayanna Pressley, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and Alexandria Ocasio Cortez vote against the border funding bill because they simply do not trust President Donald Trump not to divert money from humanitarian aid and put funding toward immigration enforcement.

