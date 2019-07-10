A major roadway in Detroit will soon become the “Freeway of Love” legendary Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin sang about in her 1985 hit now that Michigan’s governor has signed off on legislation to make it a reality.

The legendary singer will be remembered in her hometown with the “Aretha L. Franklin Memorial Highway” which encompasses a stretch of the city’s Lodge Freeway (M-10) the Detroit Free Press reports.

On Monday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the legislation, paying homage to the late soul singer whose chart-topping hit “Freeway of Love” from her platinum-selling album “Who’s Zooming Who?” that earned her a Grammy award and has become a Detroit anthem.

The singer succumbed to pancreatic cancer last year and during her funeral more than 100 pink Cadillacs, the vehicle highlighted in the song, followed her in the funeral procession.

Whitmer said in a statement that Franklin’s “creativity and voice contributed to our musical and cultural history in Michigan.”

“I’m honored to be able to dedicate a portion of the M-10 freeway to remember Aretha and all she did for our state.”

Franklin is being remembered in a number of ways this year. In fact, fans missing Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin will get to enjoy volumes of her work when National Geographic devotes the third season of its anthology series Genius to her, according to Deadline.

Pulitzer-winning playwright and screenwriter Suzan-Lori Parks will be the executive producer and showrunner, Deadline reports. Clive Davis, longtime Franklin collaborator, and Atlantic Records chairman Craig Kallman will executive produce, according to the news organization. The project is being spearheaded by Brian Grazer of Imagine.

The idea for a focus on Franklin emerged after the singer’s death on Aug. 16, with the major sticking point being whether the show would be able to gain access to her music, Deadline Hollywood reported.

