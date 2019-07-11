Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith are launching a new media venture, Westbrook Inc. It is a cross-platform holding company formed to execute the Smith Family’s global content and commerce business strategy.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are #GOALS in more ways than one, and their latest announcement gives us more reasons to respect their hustle.

The couple is launching a new media company, Westbrook Inc. that will serve as a cross-platform holding company that will encompass the family’s long list of content.

According to Deadline, Westbrook Inc. will encompass subsidiary companies including the existing Overbrook Entertainment, Red Table Talk Enterprises and the recently formed Westbrook Studios, Westbrook Media, and Good Goods, the latter an elevated merchandise business.

Will and Jada have enlisted some heavy-hitters to lead their newly formed enterprise including CEO, Kosaku Yada and Tera Hanks, CAA’s former Head of Global Client Strategy who will serve as President.

According to Deadline: the company’s purpose is to leverage the Smith Family’s experience and success in entertainment and media along with their proven success in new media and technology landscapes, and bring it under one roof. The goal is to create and curate powerful and inclusive content across all major platforms – from short and mid-form digital content, to more traditional television series and motion pictures.

At the end of the day, don’t we need more Black parents like Will and Jada?

Co-founders Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith plan to “fully immerse ourselves in all areas of the media and entertainment space. With our incredible team of family, chosen family, and longtime business partners, Westbrook Inc.’s mission is to spread positive ideas, art, and products that entertain and empower the greatest number of lives, inspiring the next generation of artists to do good in the world.”

Westbrook Studios will house all of the new TV and film projects from Westbrook Media and Overbrook Entertainment, as well as Jada’s super successful Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk. The media company will also develop motion pictures, TV series and documentaries and will serve up new projects that star Will Smith.

Long story short– the Smiths are making major money moves and flexing their power in Hollywood in a real way.