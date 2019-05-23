Will Smith’s got some thoughts about his family sharing all of their business at the red table for his wife Jada’s hit Facebook series Red Table Talk.

Smith, who was out promoting his new role playing the Genie in the live action version of the highly anticipated Aladdin movie, opened up on Jimmy Kimmel Live about why he doesn’t tune in for his wife’ TMI takes.

Recently an episode centered on Pinkett-Smith’s previous “unhealthy relationship” with porn that she discussed openly with their daughter Willow and her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

The actress revealed that she had “an unhealthy relationship to porn” at a point in her life when she “was trying to practice abstinence.”

“It was actually, like, filling, like, an emptiness. At least you think it is, but it’s actually not,” Jada explained.

She also spoke openly about the positive impact porn can have on women to help discover sexual preferences.

“I don’t really think we know culturally what women like in regards to sex, because women have not been allowed to explore in the same way as men,” Jada said. “… We’re just getting to the point where we’re even giving ourselves the opportunity to explore, so we need years of that before we even know.”

Willow went on to share her own feelings about porn as well on the show which led Kimmel to ask Will which was more challenging to hear about.

“I know!” Will exclaimed. “It’s all bad.”

And then Smith joked that he doesn’t watch the show “Cause they be telling all our business,” he said. “They telling all our business,” he said, TooFab reports.

All jokes aside Smith said he was happy that his family was having such a success with the show.

“It’s actually fantastic, the episodes I could bear,” he said. “And they sit down for this really wide open, raw conversation across the generations.”

