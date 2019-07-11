A Georgia mother believes her son’s mysterious death in the Dominican Republic in April is linked to the spate of unexplained fatalities of American tourists in recent months.

At last count, 11 tourists died under suspicious circumstances.

Melody Moore is desperately searching for answers into the death of her son Tracy Jester.

Jester took a quick weekend trip to the island with his sister in April. Moore said all was well until Jester called his sister complaining of troubling breathing, WSBTV reports.

Moore said her son told her he drank a soda, but complained it didn’t “taste right.” The very next days Moore said her daughter made an urgent call to her early in the a.m.

“She called me about 3:30 in the morning and she told me he was calling her saying he couldn’t breathe, just saying mama I can’t breathe, I can’t breathe,” Moore says.

By the time medics got to Jester, it was too late, Moore said.

Moore said her son was healthy didn’t have previous health issues, but his death certificate says he died of a respiratory problem.

Moore is skeptical of the circumstances surrounding her son’s death and wants answers.

“Being a mom, I want to go to where he was, where he died at last. Something is wrong, my son is gone. Something is really wrong,” Moore said.