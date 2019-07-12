Cameron Boyce
Disney Channel has canceled the red carpet premiere event for Descendants 3 after the tragic death of one of its stars, Cameron Boyce.

The network will honor the 20-year-old actor who died on July 6 by donating to the Thirst Project, a nonprofit that provides communities with safe drinking water.

Boyce starred in Jessie and Eagle Eye as well as the film Grown Ups alongside Adam Sandler. In Descendants he played Carlos, the son of Cruella De Vil. The premiere was scheduled for July 22.
“Disney Channel will dedicate the telecast of “Descendants 3″ in Cameron Boyce’s memory,” the network said in a statement.
“We are overwhelmed by the love in action that we’ve seen as you seek to honor our friend & brother,” Thirst Project wrote on Twitter. “Cameron’s spirit lives on in your actions & we will do our best to share any more ideas we may have as it becomes available in the days & weeks to come.”
Boyce’s father, Victor Boyce, posted his son’s last photo on social media and described his heartbreak.

“My son. Just hours before he was snatched from our lives…I miss him terribly. I hope that no one ever has to feel the agony I’m feeling but no one is immune to tragedy,” he wrote.

“The outpouring of love and support our family continues to receive is so beautiful and appreciated. Thank you all for helping us through our worst possible situation. 🙏🏾❤️”

Cameron Boyce died after suffering an epileptic seizure on July 6. His fellow Disney stars have been sharing their grief over the sudden loss, including Skai Jackson.

“He was like a brother to me, so it’s very sad,” she told ET. “And he was just a happy person, it was very unfortunate. But we’re going to continue his legacy, and I know he would be proud of us.”