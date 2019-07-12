Boyce’s father, Victor Boyce, posted his son’s last photo on social media and described his heartbreak.

“My son. Just hours before he was snatched from our lives…I miss him terribly. I hope that no one ever has to feel the agony I’m feeling but no one is immune to tragedy,” he wrote.

“The outpouring of love and support our family continues to receive is so beautiful and appreciated. Thank you all for helping us through our worst possible situation. 🙏🏾❤️”

Beyoncé drops ‘Spirit’ from Lion King soundtrack ahead of movie release

Cameron Boyce died after suffering an epileptic seizure on July 6. His fellow Disney stars have been sharing their grief over the sudden loss, including Skai Jackson.

“He was like a brother to me, so it’s very sad,” she told ET. “And he was just a happy person, it was very unfortunate. But we’re going to continue his legacy, and I know he would be proud of us.”