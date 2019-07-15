In the midst of dealing with yet another severe weather event, many in Louisiana are also mourning the untimely death of a woman considered to be a “cultural legend.”

According to CBS News, on Friday afternoon, a body was found in the trunk of her car and police confirmed it was that of 75-year-old Sadie Roberts-Joseph, a well known community activist in the Baton Rouge area. She was found just three miles from her home. Roberts-Joseph was known for her love of Black culture and her unceasing charity work. In 2001, she founded the Odell S. Williams Now & Then African American History Museum, which then became the Baton Rouge African American History Museum. The museum showcases various exhibits and artifacts that tell the stories of Black locals. READ MORE: According to the museum’s Facebook post Roberts-Joseph was born in rural Mississippi and settled in Baton Rouge. She had 11 siblings and grew up in the segregated south and became a renowned advocate/activist who became the founder of the only museum dedicated to African and Black history in Baton Rouge. She would tell visitors “Culture is the glue that holds a people together. Take a step back in time and leap into your future.”