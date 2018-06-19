African Americans have always had a tense and precarious relationship with the concepts of freedom and patriotism in the United States. And no holiday makes that point clearer than Juneteenth.

“As a Nation, we vow to never forget the millions of African-Americans who suffered the evils of slavery,” President Donald Trump said in a statement Tuesday attempting to recognize the holiday.

“Together, we honor the unbreakable spirit and countless contributions of generations of African Americans to the story of American greatness. Today we recommit ourselves to defending the self-evident truth, boldly declared by our Founding Fathers, that all people are created equal.”

While Trump may be pretending to recognize the importance of upholding up our constitutional rights, in the next breath his administration continues to enforce his “zero tolerance policy” that has seperated nearly 2,000 migrant children from their detained parents and held them in “temporary shelters,” which resemble prison camps.

Which makes one doubt he even knows the real meaning of today.

The Origins of Juneteenth

Even though the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation was in 1863, we all know justice has always been delayed for Black people in this country.

As the Civil War came to a close, a large number of people remained enslaved, particularly those living in remote areas. And it wasn’t till June 19, 1865, Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger finally rode into Galveston, Texas, to inform them that President Abraham Lincoln had two years earlier freed the slaves and pressed locals to actually comply with his directive.

The complete abolition of slavery, which became irrevocable later that same year with the ratification of the 13th Amendment, meant the (technical) end of the involuntary servitude, brutality, sexual assaults and torture that often accompanied it.

It also meant that families of marginalized people would no longer be forcefully separated, with scared children being wrenched away from their parents for the profit and convenience of the oppressive authorities.

As one memoirist put it in a surviving slave narrative, the “bitter and cruel punishments … were as nothing to the sufferings I experienced by being separated from my mother.”

A History Repeated

Juneteenth has become the most prominent Emancipation Day holiday in the U.S., and marks what should have been the end of policies in this country that are eerily similar to what Trump’s administration is so callously doing right now. Which is why his messaging is not only tone deaf, but also deeply ironic.

The DHS website admits that, “The attorney general directed United States attorneys on the southwest border to prosecute all amenable adults who illegally enter the country, including those accompanied by their children.”

When parents are “referred for criminal prosecution,” as DHS site puts it, their children are then “transferred” and “placed” with the Department of Health and Human Services.

I’ve put those words in quotes because they completely understate what is really happening in border states.