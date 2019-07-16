It looks like Blac Chyna has another legal battle on her hands.

The reality star is being sued for $2 million by a former friend who alleges she outed him as gay, ruined his life, and prompted a suicide attempt, according to TheBlast.

The reality star who shares daughter, Dream with Rob Kardashian is reportedly asking a judge to dismiss the lawsuit filed by Justin C. Jones, an actor who also goes by Pilot Jones.

According to reports, he claims Chyna and Rob outed him on social media after a leaked photo of Jones making out with Chyna emerged, causing a rift between her and Rob. Jones says Chyna and Rob outed him and released his personal phone number to the public and resulted in him receiving threatening messages.

Cops called to break up fight between Blac Chyna and new boyfriend during Hawaiian vacay

Jones alleges that the ordeal ruined his life and claims he attempted suicide as a result. He’s seeking $2 million in damages.

Meanwhile, Blac Chyna insists that Jones’ sexuality was no secret and she wants the lawsuit to be dismissed.

“I met the Plaintiff J.C. Jones in or around 2015. J.C. is also known in the industry and to the public as Pilot Jones. J.C. was introduced to me as a model and an “actor from Glee…J.C. and I spent a lot of time together enjoying each other’s company in a friendly/close relationship for not quite two years. We never had a sexual relationship and he was never my boyfriend,” she wrote in court docs.

“At all times during our friendship, J.C. was very open about his sexuality, that he was gay. I witnessed him kiss another man in front of other people on at least one occasion. I also saw him stick his back side in another man’s face at least one time. I recall that his social media posts at the time did not hide the fact that he was gay. Based on everything I knew about J.C., I believed that he was an openly gay man and that his sexuality was well known.”

Blac Chyna opens up about the past hurt she’s caused and vows to do better

She also insists that she had no bad intentions when she shared information about his sexuality on social media.

“In or about 2015, J.C. shared with me that he wanted to make his boyfriend jealous by taking a picture of us kissing. He told me that he planned to send the picture to his boyfriend and tell him that he was “going back to girls.” At some point during our friendship, I learned that J.C. had previously been sexually involved with women. I also knew that J.C. had two young children, but I never met them. As a good friend to J.C., I agreed to his request to take a picture of us kissing each other so he could send the picture to his boyfriend. The kiss was a “peck” on the lips. Neither J.C. nor I meant anything sexual by that kiss, and we continued to be only platonic friends after we took that picture.”

In fact, she blames her ex, Rob Kardashian, for the “threatening” messages Jones received.

“My then-fiancé Rob Kardashian took my cell phone without my permission to either look through my text and phone messages or to send texts from my cell phone that I did not write. In or around October 2016, Rob used my cell phone – without my permission — to send group texts to J.C. that threatened J.C.’s physical safety. I never sent any texts or made any communications that threatened J.C.’s physical safety.”