The woman suing Usher for allegedly giving her Herpes is firing back at the singer’s claims that she refused to answer his questions during a deposition last month.

As such, Usher is asking a Los Angeles court to make his accuser, identified only as “Jane Doe,” pay him $2,500 in sanctions regarding the case, The Blast reports.

Sound confusing?

Here’s the breakdown…Jane Doe says her attorneys advised her not answer questions during the deposition because it was “invasion of her privacy.” As a result, Usher wants her to pay this money for playing legal games in court, but now Jane is asking the judge to shut down Usher’s attempts to obtain testimony that is shielded by law which “is designed to protect sexual battery survivors” and pay her attorney fees. She also claims Usher refused to meet with her attorneys in the 22 months leading up to the deposition. Got all that?

So far, the judge has yet to rule on Usher’s motion, as the case is ongoing.

Meanwhile, Doe has also revealed that during the deposition, Usher and his legal team asked questions regarding a “sexual battery [on] plaintiff which were, absent in the prior Court order beyond the permissible scope of inquiry.”

As theGrio, previously reported, back in 2017, two women and one male came forward accusing Usher of giving them herpes. Back in May 2019, TMZ reported that the Grammy-winning artist “reached an amicable resolution” in a settlement with one of his accusers who was seeking $20 million in punitive damages.

“A previous sexual partner very well may have already infected her,” TMZ reported Usher saying in legal documents related to that case.

He added that she was the one who took the risk of contracting an STD by engaging in “casual, unprotected sexual intercourse and/or oral sex.”

John Doe also claimed he allegedly had sex with Usher at a Koreatown spa in Los Angeles.