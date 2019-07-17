Idris Elba may not be the next James Bond but this holiday season he will be sharpening his claws in the role of “Macavity” in the big screen version of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Broadway classic Cats.

According to Collider, Wednesday, Universal pictures released a first look of the upcoming film, just days before the official release of the trailer on Friday.

In the three and a half minute video we see behind-the-scenes footage of Swift practicing choreography with newly married Elba as they are joined by a stunning all star cast including Taylor Swift, James Corden, Jennifer Hudson, Jason Derulo and Rebel Wilson.

Given the caliber of talent working on this massive feat of a production, Elba says he sometimes felt the pressure to do his best and keep up.

“When you see people that are at the top of their game doing it, you raise your bar as well,” he explains. “The scale of this film is huge, three or four times bigger for the cats perspective. This is a moment for you to step into a world that’s completely designed to entertain you.”

In addition to signing on big names from music and film, producers have also enlisted seasoned dancers like Beyonce‘s background duo, Les Twins. English ballerina Francesca Hayward, a principal dancer in London’s Royal Ballet will also be making her feature film debut in the project.

As the audience is brought in to see snippets of rehearsals and hear insights from the cast and Oscar-winning director Tom Hooper, it’s clear that the film adaptation is intended to transform Andrew Lloyd Webber’s record-shattering stage musical into an updated cinematic event for a whole new generation.

Cats: The Movie is executive produced by Lloyd Webber along with Steven Spielberg, Angela Morrison and Jo Burn. It’s set to hit theaters in time for Christmas on December 20.