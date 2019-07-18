The L.A. County Sheriff’s Department has reportedly raided a Hollywood Hills home believed to be in connection to a deadly shooting involving a vehicle registered to rapper YG.

Although the house raided Thursday morning is said to be leased to the 29-year-old artist, whose real name is Keenon Daequan Ray Jackson, at the time of the raid he was not present and authorities have not opted to detain or arrest him, TMZ reports.

The shooting incident took place on July 3 in Compton, Calif., when someone who was in the SUV allegedly fired shots from inside the vehicle, and struck a sheriff’s deputy. A pedestrian, identified as Ricky Cornell Starks, 65, was killed in the gunfire exchange between officers and the shooter.

During Thursday’s search of the home, four men were handcuffed and placed in patrol cars while policed searched the premises. One person was arrested on weapons charges, TMZ said. CBS Los Angeles said he was identified as Tyquan Williams, 29.

L.A. County Sheriffs confirmed that the suspected vehicle, a 2018 black Cadillac Escalade was registered in YG’s name.

On July 5th YG took to Twitter to deny any involvement in shooting, stating, “I was nowhere near the scene of this incident and had been in a recording studio all day in Hollywood. I was there until after midnight on the 4th of July and didn’t learn of these events until after they happened.”

Known best for his 2009 debut hit, “Toot it and Boot it,” released his most recent album Stay Dangerous in 2018.

