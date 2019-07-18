Kim Kardashian is on the job lobbying for the release of A$AP Rocky from a seedy Swedish jail, and word is, she’s contacted Trump’s team to help her out.

The rapper got himself in hot water for engaging in a fight, and last week, a Swedish court ordered Rocky to spend two weeks in pre-trial detention while police investigate the June 30 fight in downtown Stockholm, TMZ reports.

Since then celebrities, politicians and even reportedly the Congressional Black Caucus took up the cause to help get Rocky back home to the States.

And that would be the place where he once said he didn’t sign up to be a political activist to defend causes that affect Black Americans because he “couldn’t relate.”

But we digress.

Kardashian and her husband Kanye West reportedly heard about the rapper’s predicament after #JusticeForRocky started circulating on social media. Kardashian then put a call in to Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner to update him on the situation and ask for help in enlisting Trump. Reportedly Trump agreed that something was off with the whole situation.

Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was allegedly involved in a fight before appearing at a music festival in Sweden. It was not clear who else was involved, but videos published on social media appear to show a person being violently thrown onto the ground by Rocky. A defense lawyer has said it was self-defense.