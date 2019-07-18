Spike Lee’s She’s Gotta Have It series has been canceled by Netflix after its second season.

Lee however hasn’t had enough of his 1986 feature film turned into a scripted TV comedy and reportedly plans to shop the show around to other networks.

“Spike Lee is one of the greatest filmmakers of all time and we’re thrilled he brought the series She’s Gotta Have It to Netflix. While this is our last season, we’re very proud that it will be on our service for years to come, and excited to be working with Spike on his upcoming Netflix film Da 5 Bloods,” Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos said in a statement Wednesday to The Hollywood Reporter.

While there was much fanfare during season one of She’s Gotta Have it, season two hasn’t maintained the same momentum of excitement and currently sits at a so-so 67 percent RottenTomatoes.com score.

But where one door close, Netflix has opened another for Lee.

According to Variety, the veteran director will distribute the movie, “Da 5 Bloods” through Netflix.

The film will follow the lives of Vietnam veterans who have chosen to return to the jungle in a quest to find their lost innocence.

“To quote my brother Jay-Z from Da People’s Republic of Brooklyn ‘On to Da Next One,’” Lee previously said about pivoting to the project on the heels of his critically acclaimed film “BlacKkKlansman.”