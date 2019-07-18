Ayesha Curry’s fun attempt at hitting the ‘Milly Rock’ dance to celebrate the opening of her fourth restaurant, cause social media trolls to come for her.

Dancing in celebration is pretty much a rite of passage for anybody accomplishing a big moment. But Curry ended up going viral because some felt like her dance moves were far from being in formation.

Her husband, NBA baller Steph Curry even had to weight in and hit back to defend his wife who was getting hung out to dry online by haters, PEOPLE reports.

“Slow news day today, I see, huh?” said the Golden State Warriors star in a video on his Instagram Stories Wednesday. “Just make sure y’all send me the video of you dancing at your own restaurant opening.”

“And we’re going to keep Milly Rocking until that happens,” Curry added while doing the popular dance started by rapper 2 Milly.

Exactly, Steph!

While Curry was appreciative her husband was standing by her side, she seemed a bit embarrassed too and covered her face.

“I hate you,” she jokingly told her husband.

On Tuesday, Ayesha reveled in the success of opening her fourth restaurant, International Smoke in Del Mar, California.

“Yesterday was a dream. We celebrated our 4th @internationalsmoke opening in Del Mar. I can’t thank the team enough. I have no words. This will never feel normal,” Ayesha photos from the ribbon cutting.

“I am so grateful. Thank you to my family and friends for coming to support me as well. We didn’t get pictures because we had wayyyy too much fun,” she added.

And when the trolls attacked Ayesha’s loyal fans came to her defense for wanting to shake a little tailfeather in front of her boo.

“So @AyeshaCurry was trending because she was dancing for her man? What’s wrong with that? She doesn’t have to be the best dancer. Her man knows what’s up,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Ayesha Curry dancing was cute and she was having fun y’all just love to hate on women,” another fan wrote.

“I Milly Rock like Ayesha Curry all the time because I think it’s funny. Sometimes women wanna dance goofy instead of twerking all the time. Let people live!!” another user wrote.

Do your thing, sis!