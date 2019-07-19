Rapper Lil Nas X still seems to be on the fast track with his massive hit single “Old Town Road,” and now he is teasing that he’d welcome two music legends to come on board for a remix ride.

On Monday, he sent out a tweet that hinted toward a special project that could potentially continue to add to his huge success.

y’all think i can get dolly parton and megan thee stallion on a old town road remix? — nope (@LilNasX) July 15, 2019

By Wednesday, Parton, 73, who is considered a country music GOAT, responded to Lil Nas’ tweet with enthusiasm by posting an edited picture of the “Old Town Road” remix cover where she added a pink stallion with blonde hair. Lil Nas retweeted the picture dubbing him, Parton and Billy Ray Cyrus, who was featured in the original version of the song, the “YEE YEE GANG!”

Prior to his tweet to Parton, Lil Nas also asked legendary diva Mariah Carey if she was interested in adding some glitter to the track and she gave her answer by posting a photo of herself wearing a cowboy hat writing “One Sweet Town Road!” Lil Nas responded with an excited “LET’S GOOOO.”

According to People magazine, Cyrus and Lil Nas just hit 15 weeks on top of the Billboard Hot 100 with their mix of the track. Cyrus joined the fledgling MC on the song after it went viral for being removed from Billboard’s Hot Country Charts when the company claimed the song did not “embrace enough elements of today’s country music to chart in its current version.”

“Been watching everything going on with OTR. When I got thrown off the charts, Waylon Jennings said to me ‘Take this as a compliment’ means you’re doing something great! Only Outlaws are outlawed. Welcome to the club!” Cyrus tweeted at the time.

The pair went on to create gold with their remix becoming the most popular song so far in 2019. It has spawned several remixes including versions with Young Thug and Mason Ramsey.