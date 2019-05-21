Lil Nas X has got the horses in the back, and now, officially, he’s got Wrangler jeans on his booty after landing an deal with the brand thanks to his chart-topping hit, “Old Town Road.”

Smart marketing and a head-bopping jam has Nas X, whose real name Montero Hill, making big moves after he collaborated with the denim company for a new collection that is available today, reports Elle.

This is quite the glow up for a 20-year-old guy who told outlets he had a negative balance in his bank account before dropping infectious hip-hop country song.

Lil Nas X’s denim collection is designed with “fresh remixes of classic Wrangler styles for the kind of modern cowboy that can’t be put in a box.”

The collection reportedly includes denim button down shirts with “Old Town Road” written across the back, an assortment of graphic t-shirts and denim offerings for both cowboys and cowgirls. ladies and men, according to the outlet. The men’s denim is designed with a #1 written on the side— a salute Lil Nas X reign at the number one spot on the Billboard charts for five weeks straight.

And the official video for “Old Town Road,” which features stars like Chris Rock and remix collaborator Billy Ray Cyrus, is also breaking records with over 46 million views on Youtube.

Can’t nobody tell him nothing!

You can find Lil Nas X’s entire Wrangler collection at wrangler.com.