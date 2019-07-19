A sad and troubling story comes out of Mississippi involving a candidate running for a seat in the state House who murdered his estranged wife and killed himself at her job after he was served with divorce papers.

On Tuesday, Democrat Carl Robinson shot Latoya Thompson, 34, in an apparent murder/suicide at Williams Medical Clinic in Potts Camp, according to the Daily Journal.

Thompson was working as a receptionist at the clinic. She shared a child with Robinson.

Before the shooting, Robinson reportedly was seen by witnesses pacing outside of the medical building before storming in to take his wife’s life.

“We found the shooter dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head,” Marshall County Sheriff Kenny Dickerson told the news outlet.

“He and his wife were in the process of a divorce. His wife was lying on the floor near his body.”

Thompson died as she was being prepped for transport by helicopter to a local hospital, the sheriff said.

