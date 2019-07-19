A Morehouse College student is alleging that the historic school has ignored his grievance against an employee who he says sexually harassed him.

The student, who does not want to identified himself, took to social media claiming that the school failed to address his allegations of unwanted sexual advances and touching by DeMarcus Crews, the school’s interim director of housing and residential education.

As of Wednesday, the school responded and said that Crews has been placed on unpaid administrative leave and a formal investigation is underway amid allegations by the freshman student, WSBTV reports.

The student said in a two-minute video that he was the victim of unwanted verbal and sexual advances and touching by the employee. He claims he told school officials.

“So I’m finally ready to tell what happened. Since second semester of my freshman year, I was assaulted by a staff member of Morehouse College by the name of Demarcus Crews,” the student said in a Twitter video.

Please get Morehouse’s attention. Myself and other students have suffered too long!! pic.twitter.com/KGmoquTCvW — Three-fifth’s of a man I believe’s the phrase (@GrindAlways__) July 17, 2019

“It got to the point where I got into a bad depression,” the young man, said in the video which has been viewed thousands of times.

The student said Crews also tried to force him to “come out” about his sexuality.

The news outlet is reporting that at least one other student has come forward and posted a video with similar allegations about Crews, who had been working at Morehouse for the past four years and graduated from the all-male college in 2015.

All constituents of @Morehouse , know that I am committed to ensuring our students and employees can work, learn, develop and play in a physically and psychologically safe environment. https://t.co/6TdsJe5AgO — David Thomas (@ProfThomas) July 19, 2019

Morehouse released the following statement to CBS Atlanta:

“Morehouse College is investigating allegations of sexual misconduct made by students on social media. The employee mentioned in the complaints has been placed on unpaid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Maintaining a safe and secure campus for students, faculty, staff, and visitors is a priority at Morehouse College. We will take appropriate and immediate action against anyone involved in compromising the safety of out community. We have demonstrated that in our urgent response to these allegations. Our support goes out to anyone who feels that they are a victim of sexual misconduct.

Our Sexual Misconduct Policy and Procedures provide for disciplinary action including dismissal, if any student, faculty, or staff member engages in inappropriate behavior. Incidents can be reported by calling our hotline 888-299-9540.”