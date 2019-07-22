Senator and 2020 hopeful Cory Booker called out President Trump on Sunday for using his presidential platform and power to spread racism.

Booker compared the president in fact to a well-known racist from the era of the Civil Rights Movement — late Alabama Gov. George Wallace, a fervent segregationist, and told CNN, “The reality is this is a guy who is worst than a racist.”

Booker made reference to last week’s comments by the president suggesting that four first-term congresswomen of color go back to where they came from.

Booker continued, “He is actually using racist tropes and racial language for political gains, trying to use this as a weapon to divide our nation against itself.”

Booker compared the video of that scene with others from decades ago as activists attempted to upend Jim Crow segregation and flagrant voter suppression activities.

“I have seen this before — in black and white,” Booker said, an apparent reference to black-and-white television of the civil rights era.

“Now I’m seeing it again, decades later, where I thought our country was beyond this,” he said. “I’m seeing this in full color.”

There was no response from the White House to Booker’s comments by late Monday morning, but there is no love lost between Booker and Trump.