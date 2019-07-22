Marvel is finally ready to introduce its first LGBTQ superhero. Tessa Thompson will reprise her role as Valkyrie in the upcoming flick, Thor: Love and Thunder and break ground when it comes to representation.

The news was announced at Comic-Con over the weekend with the actress confirming that her character will be looking for her Queen in the upcoming installment of the Thor franchise.

“I think first of all as king, as new king, she needs to find her queen. That’ll be her first order of business,” she told the audience in San Diego. “She has some ideas. Keep you posted.”

Tessa Thompson on Valkyrie: “First of all, as king, she needs to find her queen.” #MarvelSDCC pic.twitter.com/XR1I2wsUNR — Ryan Gajewski (@_RyanGajewski) July 21, 2019

According to reports, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige confirmed that Valkyrie will be involved in an LGBTQ storyline after Saturday’s panel.

“The answer is yes,” he told Gizmodo. “How that impacts the story remains to be seen with that level of representation you’ll see across our films, not in just ‘Thor 4.’”

The news of Valkyrie’s sexuality is not new, but hints of her orientation were left out of the first Marvel flick she appeared in, Thor: Ragnarok. The announcement is a step in the right direction when it comes to representation in the comic space, and the world is certainly ready for a major LGBTQ hero.

The film will also star Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman as a female Thor.

Thor: Love and Thunder is due out in November 2021.