HBO revealed the trailer for Westworld at Comic-Con over the weekend and the third season of the hit series looks more insane than ever. In it, we catch glimpses of Lena Waithe in her new role and see Thandie Newton and Tessa Thompson looking like real bad asses.

Details on the plot are scarce, but based on the explosive trailer, it looks like some of the robots have escaped into the real world, wreaking havoc on Los Angeles.

“We’re looking at the aftermath of the massacre in the park,” co-showrunner, Lisa Joy told EW. “After all they went through to get out of the park, Dolores finally got what she wanted, so we wanted to see how she interacts with the world and what her plan is. That’s a part of the story we were excited to tell.”

It seems that there may be a new park in play, with shots of Thandie Newton’s character, Maive, in what looks like Nazi Germany included in the cryptic sneak peek.

“This is season is a little less of a guessing game and more of an experience with the hosts finally getting to meet their makers,” co-showrunner Jonathan Nolan told Entertainment Weekly.

“I love shows that find a groove and hang with it for 100 episodes — that was never this show,” he added. “We always wanted every season to find our characters in radically different circumstances. And with a cast this talented, watching the metamorphosis of all these characters is one of the most fun parts.”

Tessa Thompson will be back as Charlotte Hale, and she’s taking on some enemies in a big way, firing shots in one scene.

Jeffrey Wright is back as Bernard Lowe and in one scene, it looks like he’s repairing an injured robot while revealing plans to take down Dolores (played by Evan Rachel Wood).

“Ford made each of us for a reason, even Dolores,” he says in the clip. “I came back to find someone who could help me, someone strong enough to stop her if it comes to that.”

Check out the trailer:

Thandie Newton has already won an Emmy for her role in Westworld and we can’t wait to see what’s next.