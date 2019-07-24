Police in Florida reportedly arrested and applied a taser to a Black teenager who was riding his bike with his friends and doing nothing more than popping wheelies.

On July 17, Jaydon Stubbs, 15, and four friends were popping wheelies on their bikes in Hollywood, Fla., when police spotted them in an area that had a recent rash of burglaries, according to Rawstory. When an officer attempted to stop them for questioning, the boys split up and fled the scene, reported WPLG-TV.

The officer caught Stubbs, who was by himself riding down an alley, sped up and struck the rear tire of his bike, which caused him to fall.

“When he hit my bike, I fell sideways,” Stubbs told WPLG-TV. “So my bike went sideways because my whole wheel just got destroyed.”

Stubbs said he was terrified and got up and started running.

“If he hit me with his truck, Lord knows what else he would do,” Stubbs told the station, explaining his thought process.

Officers chased after him and, according to Stubbs, at least three of them jumped on him and kneed him in the back. One officer tased him while another slapped handcuffs on him.

Oddly, police failed to divulge the details of Stubbs arrest in their police report and did not explain why a Taser was used, although officers did note that Stubbs had to receive hospital treatment because of the Taser.

WPLG-TV requested a supplemental police report, which Hollywood police declined to turn over, saying it was being reviewed.

Jaydon’s mother, Ramona Miller, now questions why excessive force was used to detain her son.

“(With) what’s going on in the world today with these young Black boys and the cops, you can’t blame the children for being afraid of the police,” Miller told the station.

Miller has filed an excessive force complaint with the police department.