“When They See Us,” Ava DuVernay’s important yet chilling Netflix limited series about five Black youth wrongly charged and convicted of raping a woman in Central Park, will take home four awards from the upcoming African American Film Critics Association’s inaugural TV Honors.

The series won the most awards out of the competition, including Best Limited Series, Best Ensemble, Best Writing and Breakthrough Performance for Jharrel Jerome who plays Korey Wise in the series, according to Deadline. The awards were created to celebrate stellar achievement in television. Honorees will receive their awards on Aug. 11 during a private brunch at the California Yacht Club in Marina Del Rey, Calif.

Also to receive awards are the Starz drama “Power,” which will debut its sixth and final season on August 25th, and the CBS comedy, “The Neighborhood” which stars Cedric the Entertainer and Tichina Arnold. The Best Performance from a Female and Male awards will go to Angela Bassett for the Fox series “9-1-1” and Sterling K. Brown for the NBC drama “This Is Us.”

Actors aren’t the only ones who will be receiving awards. AAFCA TV Honors will also hand out the AAFCA TV Icon Award to producer, Ryan Murphy, and the AAFCA Inclusion Award to the CBS network for its diverse programming and talent, according to a press release put out by the association.

“It is impossible to ignore TV’s popularity and remarkable influence on America’s pop culture landscape today,” AAFCA president Gil Robertson IV said in the release. “As the stature of the small screen continues to expand, it has become increasingly more diverse and inclusive, a movement that we at AAFCA wholeheartedly embrace and champion. The honorees for our first AAFCA TV Honors represent the very best of television programming.

“They all successfully put a mirror up to our world to tell stories that are refreshingly diverse and authentic,” Robertson continued. “We feel that this new wave of innovative, thought-provoking storytelling is inspiring and deserving of celebration.”

Below is the breakdown of the AAFCA TV Honors 2019 winners:

Best Drama – “Power” (Starz)

Best Comedy – “The Neighborhood” (CBS)

Best Limited Series – “When They See Us” (Netflix)

Best Performance Female – Angela Bassett (9-1-1) FOX

Best Performance Male – Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”) NBC

Best Ensemble –– “When They See Us” (Netflix)

Best Writing – “When They See Us” (Netflix)

Breakthrough Performance – Jharrel Jerome, “When They See Us” (Netflix)

AAFCA TV Honors Inclusion Award – CBS

AAFCA TV Honors ICON Award – Ryan Murphy