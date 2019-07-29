President Trump’s critics think he has some nerve blasting Elijah Cummings and his Maryland district as “disgusting rat and rodent infested” considering some of the districts of his Republican apparently struggling with issues of homelessness, poverty and waste.

Critics took to social media to blast photos of neighborhoods in Republican-controlled districts in Ohio, Kentucky and California’s San Joaquin Valley and Fresno, according to Newsweek. These congressional districts are controlled by Trump supporters, including Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky and Rep. Devin Nunes’ district in California.

READ MORE: Michelle Obama, Victor Blackwell respond to Trump’s racist Baltimore rant

Further, some Democratic Twitter users pointed out that 8 out of 10 states with the lowest poverty levels in the United States are blue states, while 8 out of 9 states with the highest level of poverty across this great land of ours are red states, according to Census data.

But Trump remained undaunted in his attacks.

On Saturday, Trump continued to rant about Cummings’ district, which is comprised of much of Baltimore and outlying areas of Maryland, calling Cummings’ district “far worse and more dangerous” than the Southern Border with Mexico, adding “His district is considered the Worst in the USA.”

Trump’s allies at Fox News joined right in, sharing photos and video of seedy parts of Baltimore while ignoring other areas in the city and across Cummings’ district.

On Sunday, White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney said that he would have been “fired” if he ever ran his former South Carolina congressional district the way Cummings is running his.

READ MORE: Baltimore chosen as one of five communities for four-year, anti-poverty initiative

Cummings supporters fired back with their own images of poverty and crime, which show that there is much work to do in Republican districts without their need to vilify or point fingers elsewhere. Many of the photos taken and shared by Democrats were shot in rural and agricultural areas held by members of the GOP.

I can’t believe the conditions in Baltimore! Wait… I’m sorry. These aren’t from Baltimore. They’re from the places @Jim_Jordan & @senatemajldr represent. pic.twitter.com/THyj8L4VXd — Ben. No More, No Less. (@BJS_quire) July 28, 2019

Now do fire engine red West Virginia. https://t.co/47Dj0tHP22 pic.twitter.com/FRwRNIpZaD — Mo Latno Bill Phelan (@MoBill) July 28, 2019