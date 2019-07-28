Michelle Obama and CNN anchor Victor Blackwell both reacted to another racially charged twitter rant from Donald Trump.

The rant came Saturday after U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings criticized conditions of ICE and border patrol facilities along the Mexican border. Trump took to Twitter, and called Cummings’ Baltimore home district a “very dangerous & filthy place.”

Most of Cummings’ district is comprised of Baltimore, where about 62.8 percent of the city’s population is African-American, notes People.

Trump went on to say that Cummings is “shouting and screaming at the great men & women of Border Patrol about conditions at the Southern Border, when actually his Baltimore district is FAR WORSE and more dangerous.”

Why is so much money sent to the Elijah Cummings district when it is considered the worst run and most dangerous anywhere in the United States. No human being would want to live there. Where is all this money going? How much is stolen? Investigate this corrupt mess immediately! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2019

The tweets and somewhat baseless words about Baltimore shook up CNN anchor and Baltimore Native Victor Blackwell on Saturday.

During his show Saturday, Blackwell stated, “Donald Trump has tweeted more than 43,000 times. He’s insulted thousands of people, many different types of people. But when he tweets about infestation, it’s about black and brown people,” the New York Post wrote.

Blackwell used over 5 examples of Trump’s use of the word infested, which in every case had to do with people of color.

Blackwell’s final response to the president was addressing Trump’s comment that no one wants to live in Baltimore. “You know who did, Mr. President? I did, from the day I was brought home from the hospital to the day I left for college, and a lot of people I care about still do.”

First Lady Michelle Obama also chimed in on the discussion, but in a bit more subtle way. She took time to give a shoutout to a Baltimore dance team for National Dance Day.

On #NationalDanceDay, I'm shouting out the Lethal Ladies, a Baltimore STEP team who I saw perform back in 2017. I’m so proud of you all—and everyone who’s dancing today! pic.twitter.com/U15Be9wSMs — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) July 27, 2019

Trump has tweeted about Blacks, Baltimore, racism, and Cummings from Saturday to Sunday. Here’s a look at some of the conversation.

So sad that Elijah Cummings has been able to do so little for the people of Baltimore. Statistically, Baltimore ranks last in almost every major category. Cummings has done nothing but milk Baltimore dry, but the public is getting wise to the bad job that he is doing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2019

….a look, the facts speak far louder than words! The Democrats always play the Race Card, when in fact they have done so little for our Nation’s great African American people. Now, lowest unemployment in U.S. history, and only getting better. Elijah Cummings has failed badly! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2019