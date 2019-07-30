Cardi B is stumping for Bernie Sanders, a move that the 2020 presidential candidate hopes will attract younger voters to his campaign.

The Money rapper sat down with the Democratic contender at the TEN Nail Bar to film a 2020 presidential campaign video and to talk politics about his plans to improve racial injustice and how to bring economic relief to the masses, CNN reports.

Cardi’s been highlighting Sanders as of late, and championing for him after learning more about his failed efforts in 2016 to run.

“This man been fighting for equal rights, HUMAN rights for such along time. Seeing this country become a better place been really his passion for a long time not a new front for a campaign,” she tweeted earlier this month.

After the commercial shoot, Sanders told CNN that he and Cardi have teamed up to discuss how to include young people in the political process and they discussed a number of issues affecting underrepresented communities.

“We (are) working on a way to involve more young people in the political process,” Sanders told the outlet. “The future of America depends on young people. They are voting in large numbers, but not large enough numbers.”

The two discussed a range of issues, Sanders said, from canceling student debt, climate change and raising the minimum wage.

The 26-year-old rapper took to Instagram in a video Sunday to reminder her legion of fans, including “bloggers, YouTubers and influencers” to join the political fray before the 2020 election.

“We have the power to influence our youth to get educated when it comes to our democratic candidates,” Cardi began. “We get distracted with people putting Trump on blast, like CNN constantly putting Trump on blast and the illegal shit that he has been committing in this country because he puts things on Twitter that distract us from all the bullshit that he actually be doing.”

Cardi then urged her fans to center their energy on posting the positive things the Democratic contenders are talking about instead of indulging in Trump’s nasty rhetoric, Yahoo reports.

“Instead of us posting the little b******* that [Trump] be posting on Twitter, why don’t we post every single day these positive things that these democratic candidates want to do for our country,” Cardi said. “This man has a big chance of winning in 2020 and we could change that.”