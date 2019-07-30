Astrophysicist and author, Neil deGrasse Tyson will continue his role as the director of New York’s Hayden Planetarium now that the investigation tied to two women accusing him of sexual misconduct has ended.

The American Museum of Natural History announced in a statement that the popular scientist “remains an employee and director of the Hayden Planetarium,” Deadline reports.

The museum officials said they will not make any further comments,“because this is a confidential personnel matter,” according to the Huffington Post. The planetarium is part of the The American Museum of Natural History.

This news follows after the TV personality had faced misconduct accusations posted on Patheos last November that led corporations Fox and Nat Geo to conduct a probe to investigate.

One of the allegations involved Dr. Katelyn N. Allers, a professor from Bucknell University, who claimed that the Tyspn inappropriately touched her and groped her in 2009 at an event. She accused Tyson of examining her solar system tattoo and then “followed the tattoo into” her dress. The other allegation involved former assistant, Ashley Watson, who said Tyson made inappropriate sexual moves toward her on multiple occasions.

While the investigation was taking place, production companies, Fox and Nat Geo halted the Season 2 premiere of science docuseries Cosmos, which was supposed to have aired in March. Meanwhile, Nat Geo pulled StarTalk, hosted by Tyson off the air amidst the new allegations.

Both shows were eventually eventually scheduled for a return following those networks’ investigations.

The allegations last year wasn’t the first time Tyson has been accused of sexual conduct. Tchiya Amet, a musician and former classmate of the astrophysicist also made claims on Patheos that he raped her when they were in graduate school in 1984.

She said that the news is “concerning” according to Vox.