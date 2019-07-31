Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham star in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw, and the offshoot of the eight-film Fast & Furious franchise delivers at every turn.

Thanks to the addition of Idris Elba, who had me swooning from the get go, this film oozes sex appeal, amazing action sequences, and lots of laughs.

The chemistry between the two leads (Dwayne Johnson as Luke Hobbs and Jason Statham as Deckard Shaw) is palpable and their unending, quick-witted jabs are effortlessly hilarious. The fact that they trade shade while scaling buildings, racing through city streets, and pulling off impossible escapes is ridiculous, of course, but still entertaining AF.

Despite their deep-rooted disdain for each other, the duo is forced to work together to stop a threat against humanity and save the world…again. The plot is exactly what you would expect—over the top explosions, death-defying stunts, and ego trips, marked by testosterone-fuels fight scenes and really fast cars…and helicopters… and motorcycles.

Even with the predictability of the plot, the film never gets dull. Instead, it’s strengthened by its own obnoxiousness and the actors know exactly what they’re doing; never taking themselves too seriously or trying to go too deep.

Idris Elba is the sexiest bad guy to grace the silver screen as Brixton Love, and we’re wondering why he took so long to get into this genre that seems to suit him extremely well. His heart-melting accent is on full display, making his sinister plans for the fate of the world sound super hot instead of super scary.

Vanessa Kirby plays Shaw’s badass sister, Hattie Shaw, and we loved every minute of girl power the actress served up as she held her own among her muscle-bound costars. Roman Reigns has a small part in the film and WWE fans (and any woman with eyes) should get a kick (or a hot flash) out of his cameo.

While much of the film is pretty predictable, there are a few unexpected surprises. Fans of Dwayne Johnson know he is half Samoan and he made a point to highlight his lineage by setting a good portion of the film in Samoa.

The beauty of the place is awesome on its own, but the inclusion of his real-life family members made the mushy part of the movie more palpable and we get to see a place not often explored on film.

If you’re looking for a couple hours that allow you to suspend reality and feast your eyes on some seriously sexy men who happen to be hilarious, this film is a must-see.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw hit theaters August 2.