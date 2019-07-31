Emmy-winning writer Lena Waithe is ready to reveal her first feature film Queen & Slim and the newly released trailer suggests it will be epic.

Directed by Melina Matsoukas, the visionary director behind Beyonce‘s “Formation” video and the Nike “Equality” campaign, the powerful, consciousness-raising love story that confronts the human toll of racism and the life-shattering price of violence stars Daniel Kaluuya as Slim and Jodie Turner-Smith as Queen.

Lena Waithe debuts ‘Queen & Slim’ movie clip and talks about giving Black victims of police brutality a voice

Peep the synopsis:

While on a forgettable first date together in Ohio, a black man (Kaluuya) and a black woman (Turner-Smith, in her first starring feature-film role), are pulled over for a minor traffic infraction. The situation escalates, with sudden and tragic results, when the man kills the police officer in self-defense. Terrified and in fear for their lives, the man, a retail employee, and the woman, a criminal defense lawyer, are forced to go on the run. But the incident is captured on video and goes viral, and the couple unwittingly become a symbol of trauma, terror, grief and pain for people across the country.

As they drive, these two unlikely fugitives will discover themselves and each other in the most dire and desperate of circumstances, and will forge a deep and powerful love that will reveal their shared humanity and shape the rest of their lives.

Lena Waithe wrote the script based on an original idea by bestselling author James Frey (A Million Little Pieces).

Check out the trailer:

Queen & Slim hits theaters November 27.