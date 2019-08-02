It’s finally time for the world to see what Robin Thede has been cooking up for HBO in her hilarious new series A Black Lady Sketch Show.

Here are 5 reasons to watch:

Robin Thede is kind of a genius. There’s something truly special about Robin Thede and her knack for nailing comedy in a smart, innovative way. While we loved her BET series, The Rundown with Robin Thede, A Black Lady Sketch Show lands this brilliant mind in her sweet spot. In fact, she has been honing her sketch comedy skills since she was an undergrad at Northwestern University, where she helped birth the beloved, annual production, Out Da Box.

The all-star cast. Thede is joined by an all-star cast of hilarious women including Gabrielle Dennis, Quinta Brunson, and Ashley Nicole Black. All of these names should sound familiar, but if they don’t, they’ll be rolling off your tongue as you cackle with your friends about their antics on the show. Each one brings her own unique style to the series that manages to depict so Black women so accurately.

Robin Thede brings out receipts for every time Trump disrespected Black people

The special guests are awesome. Aside from the stellar cast, expect to see some of your favorite celebs flexing their funny bones as guest stars. Dozens of celebs including Kelly Rowland, Angela Bassett, Laverne Cox,Yvonne Orji, Tia Mowry, David Alan Grier, Lena Waithe, Gina Torres, and Aja Naomi King will pop up this season.

Issa Rae is on board. The Insecure star is the show’s executive producer and we know she always brings the funny. While she’s not a series regular, we’ll also get to see her in front of the camera.

Robin Thede prepping comedy series based on her childhood for ABC

You’ll laugh your face off. Whether you can relate to the sketches because they remind you of a night out with your own group of girlfriends, or you’re blown away by how far this show takes some jokes, the half-hour comedy will leave you in stitches every week. What’s better than a good laugh? Nothing.

Check out the trailer:

A Black Lady Sketch Show premieres August 2 on HBO.