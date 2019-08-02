Rapper A$AP Rocky has been freed from a Swedish prison and the inhumane conditions reported by witnesses, after pressure from celebrities and even President Trump.

The 30-year-old Harlem rapper, whose given name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers, was being held on charges of assault after getting involved in a street altercation in which he says he was being harassed. He and two other suspects were freed pending an Aug. 14 assault verdict, the Associated Press is reporting.

Word spread so widely that even Trump contacted the Swedish government imploring for the rapper’s freedom. The president tweeted about the latest development on Friday.

A$AP Rocky released from prison and on his way home to the United States from Sweden. It was a Rocky Week, get home ASAP A$AP! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 2, 2019

But Swedish prosecutors are pushing for a six-month prison term, the AP reports.

The scene in the courtroom in Stockholm was jubilant as the decision to free the rapper for the time being was announced, TMZ is reporting.

Rocky had been in jail for a month and prosecutors asked the court that he be kept there because they viewed him as a flight risk.

Two eyewitnesses to the alteration at the center of the case told the court they did not see the rapper strike the alleged victim with a bottle, according to TMZ.

The rapper has admitted to having the bottle in his hand but not hitting the victim with it.

Rocky was arrested on July 3 after the incident, which left alleged victim Mustafa Jafari, 19, with bruises and cuts and bloodstains on his shirt. Jafari is seeking $14,700 for damages for his injuries, lost income and the affect on his appearance, according to Time.

The rapper testified that the altercation happened after two men followed his entourage and harangued them. He testified he did everything he could to avoid being involved in a fight with them.