Ellen Pompeo (L), Sen. Kamala Harris (Getty Images)

In response to a tweet from Bloomberg News on the Democratic debate this week Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo remarked directly about Sen. Kamala Harris’ exchange with former Vice President Joe Biden that night and she is now taking flack as a result.

“An emerging trend in this debate: Kamala Harris very clearly only wants to debate Joe Biden,” the tweet read. “Every time she’s been challenged by a lower-polling candidate, she takes it back to Biden.”

The note prompted Pompeo to fire off:

The universal sound of many heads whipping around and the uttering of a collective “What?” may have been audible across the country, based on the flood of negative reactions on Twitter that were continuing into Friday.

She also tweeted, “First, I don’t have to tiptoe around when I’m talking about a performance on stage by a candidate… to me, that’s what she is first in this context.. race has nothing to do with her ideas or plans as a candidate.. it informs her plans but I only care about their ideas.”

Pompeo, 49, plays Dr. Meredith Grey on Grey’s Anatomy.