Drug dealers in Houston have caught themselves in an unfortunate situation by stamping the Rap-A-Lot Records logo on their pills.

Notable rap legend and CEO of the brand, J. Prince, has spoken out about the issue and publicly shared his disapproval of the act this week.

J. Prince took to Instagram to share his thoughts about the news by sending out a threat to those involved.

He wrote, “All of my adulthood life I had to avoid being set up by law enforcement and the streets. I vowed with an oath to God in my early 20’s to never contribute to this aspect of the game anymore in my lifetime,” he said.“So, you can only imagine how I’m feeling about this violation that’s taking place in the streets of Houston with my brand @rapalotrecords on narcotic pills.”

“I need to know if the police or the streets are behind this, because it’s a violation. If you are caught making, selling or using narcotics with my branding illegally imprinted on them, you’re in violation and will have bigger problems than just the police,” he added. “Let the search begin Mob Ties family and friends, get at me with information!”

J. Prince has been a well respected legacy in the industry and has been known to have connections that will more than likely help him get to the bottom of the issue and locate the people who are responsible for the pills.

J. Prince founded Rap-A-Lot Records in the 80s and he has been credited for putting Southern rap on the map. He also has been known to solved many issues in the rap industry as of late. He intervened in the beef between Pusha-T and Drake. He was able to get YBN Almighty Jay’s chain returned after it was stolen as well.

The story is developing.