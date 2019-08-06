Cyntoia Brown: 7 facts you need to know about her release from prison

The tragic life of Cyntoia Brown is about to take a positive turn.

The 31-year-old, who has spent nearly half of her life behind bars, will be released from a Tennessee prison on Wednesday. Gov. Bill Haslam granted her clemency eight months ago after her case went viral and she received online support from a number of celebrities including Kim Kardashian West and Rihanna.

READ MORE: Sentenced to life in prison at 16, Cyntoia Brown will be released next week

Brown was tried as an adult at age 16, convicted and sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a 43-year-old white man who she said solicited her for sex.

READ MORE: Netflix acquires rights to Cyntoia Brown documentary

After her arrest in 2004, she testified that a pimp known as “Kut Throat” forced her into prostitution, which ultimately led to the fatal encounter with Nashville real estate agent, Johnny Allen.

Here are a 7 facts you need to know about Cyntoia Brown including how she landed in prison, details around her early release, and the future holds for her.