Colin Kaepernick has put the world on notice that despite not having played in the league since 2016, he’s “still ready.”

According to ESPN, Wednesday, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback posted an impressive video to his Twitter and Instagram accounts that show him working out in the gym, and explaining that this has been his reality for the entire three years that he’s been allegedly blackballed from the NFL.

“5am. 5 days a week. For 3 years. Still Ready,” the caption to the video reads.

Back in February, Kaepernick emerged victorious in his lawsuit against the NFL; proving there was collusion to keep him out of the league. Details of the settlement remain confidential but LeBron James told the Washington Post‘s Ben Golliver at the time. “I hope he got a hell of a lot of money to set his family up for a long time.”

The grievance Kaepernick filed said the NFL and team owners “colluded to deprive Mr. Kaepernick of employment rights in retaliation for Mr. Kaepernick’s leadership and advocacy for equality and social justice and his bringing awareness to peculiar institutions still undermining racial equality in the United States.”

There are reports the settlement could be close to $100 million. And as soon as the news of his win went public, his attorney Mark Geragos told CNN his client “absolutely” wants back into the NFL.

“He wants to compete at the highest level,” Geragos said. “This is a competitive young man.”

He also predicted at the time, “I think you’re going to see … within the next two weeks that somebody is going to step up and do the right thing, and you want me to predict who? Besides the Panthers, it would not surprise me if [Patriots owner] Bob Kraft makes a move.”

Unfortunately, in the sixth months since his win, Kaepernick remains a free agent.

