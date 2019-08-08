The cat’s officially out of the bag.

Wendy Williams has finally confirmed that her estranged husband has a whole new family after it was reported that he cheated with his mistress Sharina Hudson and fathered a baby on the side.

Williams, 55, appeared on SiriusXM’s “Sway in the Morning,” about her impending divorce from Kevin Hunter and wished him and new his new family well.

“I want a divorce like yesterday, I want a divorce two months ago, three months ago. Whenever I found out, four months ago,” she said.

She explained that she wants her divorce and her relationship with Hunter to be cordial, Page Six reports.

“I want a divorce, and I want to be friends with Kevin. I mean, and not because we have a son but because that was real love. I still love him just not in that way.

“You either in or you are out with me,” she continued. “I still have love for him and I wish him the best in his new life with his new family.”

Now that’s growth.

While it has been reported that Williams may have recently softened her stance on her cheating ex-husband and hired him back to run her businesses, on Wednesday, Williams denied that claim while on Fox 5 in New York.

“The only business – I repeat – the only business me and Mr. Hunter are involved with is getting a divorce finalized,” Williams said.

The two had been joined at the hip for more than 20 years as a married couple and together built an empire and had several business ventures together like the Hunter Foundation.

But when Williams reportedly found out her man had fathered a baby outside the marriage, she ousted him with the quickness, filed for divorce and dissolved her joint businesses.

It appears poppa has rolled his way back into Wendy’s good graces and they have released a joint press statement saying that they will not dissolve their production company, publishing house or charitable foundation.

Stay strong Wendy!