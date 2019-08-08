Police are investigating a woman who went on a rant online last week revealing that she is HIV positive and has deliberately infected her male sexual partners.

The Americus, Ga., woman, identified by authorities and on her Facebook page as Brandi Yakeima Lasiter, made the confession on the social platform in a roughly one minute video and named the men she claims to have infected. She also lists the names of the other victims she allegedly affected, which include the men’s wives and girlfriends, Atlanta station 11 Alive reports.

“Motherf****** play with me, I told ya, I’m a evil motherf*****,” Lasiter states bragging about her alleged revenge. “I’m evil as hell. I get real nasty and evil. Yeah.”

“I always get the last laugh,” she added. “I’m going to watch y’all die.”

Americus police department said they received numerous tips about the now-viral video on Friday. It has been taken down on Facebook, but can still be seen on YouTube.

One of the men who was named by Lasiter has already filed a complaint of “harassing communications” against her, according to officials.

Maj. Herman Lamar from the Americus Police Department said they are currently investigating Lasiter’s claims and will be probing to find out if the woman actually has HIV. If the claims she made online are true, she will face charges. Even if they’re not, she is still liable to “face lesser charges,” the site reports.

“It is quite alarming to anyone in any community and we asked everyone to — if you are going to engage in risky behavior — to also practice safe sex,” Lamar said.

Georgia state law says a person can be charged with a felony and face up to 20 years in prison if a person infected with HIV “knowingly engages in sexual intercourse or submits to any sexual act … and the HIV infected person does not disclose to the other person the fact of that infected person’s being an HIV infected person prior to that intercourse or sexual act.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, African Americans represented a disproportionately high number of new HIV diagnoses. Blacks are 13 percent of the U.S. population but account for 43 percent of new HIV cases. The agency encourages everyone to get tested and know their status.

Lasiter is currently being questioned, according to police. They have not yet stated whether she has been arrested.