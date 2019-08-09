A white woman’s scathing and socially tone deaf review of a plantation tour was met with outrage this week after droves of readers rushed to inform her that such an experience isn’t meant to be viewed like an amusement park.

According to Complex, a woman who identifies herself as Saira Rao, was taking a tour of a Southern plantation while vacationing with her husband, when she found herself in the frays of an experience she believes was “so radical about slave treatment” it left her feeling “lectured” and “bashed.”

“My husband and I were extremely disappointed in this tour,” she writes about the inconvenience that prompted her to give the tour a one-star rating. “We didn’t come to hear a lecture on how the white people treated slaves, we came to get this history of a southern plantation and get a tour of the house and grounds. The tour guide was so radical about slave treatment we felt we were being lectured and bashed about the slavery.”

Apparently miss Rao doesn’t realize that the history of most southern plantations is incomplete without the inclusion of slavery. But this fact wasn’t lost on the legions of readers who read and then circulated a screenshot of her review all over social media this week.

Not surprisingly there was a hotbed of criticism all over Twitter, with posters bashing the woman for demanding a whitewashed re-imagining of the South.

“The fact that many Americans think of plantation as vacation destinations to be enjoyed like disney world is sort of all you need to know to understand how we got to this place in our politics,” sums up one tweet.

