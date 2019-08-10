On Friday, rapper Rick Ross dropped his latest album, Port of Miami 2, and did not shy away from calling out everyone from Kanye West to R.Kelly.

Released 13 years following his debut album, Port of Miami, the 15-track POM2 is Ross’ tenth full-length studio effort, according to Complex.

On the track “Vegas Residency,” Ross calls out fellow rapper and friend Kanye West for his ongoing, public support of President Donald Trump. Ross raps: “Yo, watchin’ Kanye interview, feel like I wanna cry/ For every innocent brother charged with a homicide/ Went from battle raps to now we wearin’ M.A.G.A. hats/ Dade County, n***a, mansions up in Tamarac/ Never golfin’ with the Trumps and I give you my word/ Back to comin’ out the trunk, chargin’ 20 a bird.”

This isn’t Ross’ first time calling out the current POTUS in his music. Back in 2017, Ross rapped “I’m happy Donald Trump became president, because we gotta destroy before we elevate.” The lyric was from his track “Apple of My Eye” off the album Rather You Than Me, according to Billboard.

But Ross’ candid raps and willingness to call out musicians on POM2 did not end there. On his track “Big Tyme,” featuring producer-rapper Swizz Beats, Ross briefly addresses disgraced singer R.Kelly’s controversial career. On “Big Tyme,” Ross raps, “‘Surviving R. Kelly,’ registered pedophiles,” a reference to Lifetime network’s docuseries on the artist, which premiered earlier this year. The detailed series chronicled Kelly’s predatory behavior towards young women and girls throughout the course of his musical career. While Ross doesn’t necessarily elaborate further on the issue, he joins the likes of fellow rappers Meek Mill and Chance The Rapper, who have been vocal in the matter.

Port of Miami 2 is out now, and boasts features from Swizz Beats, Wale, Drake and more, according to The Fader.

Listen to the new album here.